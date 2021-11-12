Excellent Ensemble, Clever Storytelling Give Showtime’s Yellowjackets Its Sting

The title of the series refers to the name of one of the best high school girls soccer teams in the country back in 1996. The premiere, expertly directed by Karyn Kusama (“The Invitation”), introduces viewers to the major players on the Yellowjackets while also cutting back and forth in time between their teen years and today. In truly disturbing scenes in the premiere, a girl runs across a snowy landscape before falling into a pit of spikes. She is then, well, it’s not pretty. It becomes clear that the girl in the snow is one of the soccer players and the shrouded figures who killed her? Her teammates.

On their way to a national competition, the Yellowjackets got in a horrible plane crash. Stranded in the middle of nowhere, they struggled to survive, and leaders/followers were formed “Lord of the Flies” style. After that flashback to just how bad things would get in the wilderness, “Yellowjackets” primarily alternates between the weeks after the crash and a series of events that unfold 25 years later, threatening to expose the truth. Some of the girls made it home, but they have been receiving postcards about the secrets they’ve kept about how exactly they survived their ordeal. Is someone blackmailing them? Why? And what exactly do they know?

One of the strengths of the writing here is how distinctly the writers and performers sketch the characters, both as teenagers and adults. If there’s a lead, it’s probably Melanie Lynskey/Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Sheridan, who seems like the quiet girl on the team but takes a big secret into the crash (it's debatable that a few too many secrets are taken into the crash in a way that seems manufactured but the character work is strong enough to forgive the manipulation). As the adult Shauna, the always reliable Lynskey perfectly captures a kind of reckless trauma, the way that survivors of the unimaginable often take greater risks and look at the world a little differently—and Nélisse deftly echoes the adult Shauna without ever feeling like she’s impersonating Lynskey. Her best friend Jackie (Ella Purnell) never came home and, well, Shauna knows some things about why that she will never be able to confess.