Prime Video's The Terminal List is an Alpha Male Cry for Help

Based on the novel by Jack Carr, with that doozy of a pilot directed by Antoine Fuqua, “The Terminal List” more or less takes place within the mind of someone who is shown to not be right in the head. But what’s bizarre about this show, if not poor taste, is how much its rambling plotting plays into conspiracy theory wish fulfillment—it’s full of that affirming horror that Reece is right: It’s all even worse and more expansive than it looks, and that only he can stop it. The series practically forgets his initial placement as an unreliable protagonist, as unstable and tragic in a system that is not helping him, that has done psychological damage by sending him to war over and over. Instead “The Terminal List” just embraces him for the violence he can unleash. In action movie speak, it’s “Rambo: First Blood” that thinks like “Rambo: First Blood Part II.” And because “Rambo: First Blood” is not what cemented Rambo’s pop culture status, you can imagine what a big hit “The Terminal List” is bound to become, especially for anyone looking to identify with Reece.



“The Terminal List” exists well within the Prime Video collection of these book-approved JR heroes protecting America's truth and values, as seen with Jack Reacher and Jack Ryan. But this does not even feign to have the composure of those stories, instead embracing every massive gut-punching beat and conspiracy that it can for their sensations, and then applying the soothing nature of Reece's Navy SEAL training to make it all better. “The Terminal List” turns Reece into the mega American action hero, one who has the skills and physical fortitude because of his Navy SEAL training, not to mention the connections (like frogman buddy Ben [Taylor Kitsch], who provides some whiffs of comedic relief) who have technology and planes for getaways. But unlike with Jack Reacher and Jack Ryan, if “The Terminal List” were a person you would not shake their hand. You would call for help.

Reece’s questions are only the beginning for other matters of business that seek to be as explosive and twisty as possible. There are many other pieces here in service of getting to the truth, like Constance Wu’s Katie, an intriguing character in the wrong show. She investigates military action but has one of the show’s few good lines: “I don’t criticize your work; I question your assignment.” Katie is a watcher who is herself being surveilled by the FBI, especially as Reece becomes a larger person of interest. There's a larger conspiracy afoot, and it involves special interest groups that can sway military budget bills. At the least, “The Terminal List” has a standout larger villain with Jai Courtney, a buff and business-savvy man with a soldier's expertise who is also seeking to make billions off something that would change war forever. He's a dynamic, larger-than-life adversary for Reece. It's almost laugh-out-loud funny what "The Terminal List" does with this potential.