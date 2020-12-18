The Mandalorian Chapter 16 Recap: May the Force Be With You

But first, a chase scene, wth some vengeance. Peyton Reed’s episode (his second this season after “The Passenger”) kicks off with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) commandeering his Slave I ship to hijack an Imperial shuttle. The target is Dr. Pershing, an Imperial figure that main villain Moff Gideon had been communicating with through hologram, as we saw in "Chapter 12: The Siege." Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his partner Cara Dunne (Gina Carano) succeed in getting into the ship, but one Imperial guard gets into Dunne’s head first. He talks about how he first-hand witnessed the destruction of her planet Alderaan while he was on the Death Star, and along with the deranged look on his face, it cuts deep for Dunne. It’s another striking moment in which Imperial members are heard (like with Richard Brake’s slimy officer Valin Hess in last week’s "Chapter 15: The Believer"), and what they have to say is particularly vile. She shoots him in the face, and that anger is still deep in there. Maybe we’ll be hearing more about Dunne, if not Alderaan justice, in later installments.

To enlist further help in Mando’s rescue mission, Boba Fett and Djarin locate Mandalorians Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska (Sasha Banks) at a tavern. It seemed likely that “Chapter 11: The Heiress” would be our last time seeing Bo-Katan and Koska this season so this is a pleasant surprise, and this time Bo-Katan sounds even more manic about her main goal—getting the dark saber from Moff Gideon, which will then help her take back her ruined home planet of Mandalore. There’s some tension between Koska and Fett too, with Koska trying to write Boba Fett off as merely a clone. But that’s left alone for later, maybe.

What everyone can agree on, is that they want Grogu out of those tiny handcuffs, so they team up to hijack the light speeder carrying Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), some crew and some troopers and a lot of extra-powerful droids known as dark troopers. The plan involves using the Imperial shuttle as a Trojan horse, literally crashing it into the bay and blasting their way to the bridge. But before that, the episode has a moment that shows the action inside the speeder’s bay, namely that of TIE fighters preparing and launching. Like in last week’s episode, it’s another instance in which the series includes the POV of the enemy, showing them at work. The way in which this season in general has worked to give a disturbing conscience to Imperial members has been fascinating, and a bit disturbing.