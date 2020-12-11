The Mandalorian Chapter 15 Recap: Those Poor Mudscuffers

Instead, "The Believer" tries to follow up the storyline of … Mayfeld (Bill Burr, still brandishing that Boston accent), who appeared in one episode last season: "Chapter 6: The Prisoner") that involved Mando being recruited for a jailbreak that went wrong. Episode writer/director Rick Famuyiwa has a certain affinity for the character, as he directed and co-wrote the episode that previously gave us Mayfeld, but it’s a return that clearly should have come earlier in the series. And on top of that it’s just not a very rich episode, which would sting less if it weren’t taking away from such immense momentum.

Clocking in at 37 minutes, “The Believer” begins with picking up Bill Burr’s Mayfeld on the prison planet, to recruit him for a special task. He’s the only one who can help our masked hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his recently aligned team of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) and Cara Dunne (Gina Carano) find the coordinates of the Imperial ship that took Baby Yoda. Though he’s initially shocked and skeptical about the idea of helping them, Mayfeld goes along with it.

The way to the coordinates requires another side mission for this season of “The Mandalorian,” this one involving infiltrating a secret mining hub on the planet Morak, which is run by Imperial forces. To get inside, they have to hijack a convoy truck, but not just anyone can go in. The genetic readings will recognize and call out Fennec, Dunne, and Fett, forcing Mando into an unusual position—to take a walk in someone else’s armor, as Mando and Mayfeld hijack a truck and appear as stormtroopers, driving the convoy to the mine. Not for nothing, this also changes the framing of the episode, as you think from earlier scenes that this will be an ensemble episode, but instead it puts you back with Mayfeld and Mando.

The convoy ride is the episode's true centerpiece, delivered at an alarmingly steady pace that makes you aware this episode is not going to be the crescendo you might have hoped. Mayfeld was a bit of a motor mouth in season one, but now he’s here with more of a conscience, talking about how people believe different things, simply because of where they're born. "I'm a survivor, just like you," he says to a tense Mando. The scene would be especially powerful if it didn’t feel so jumbled in making its point that everyone is the same, whether they come from a planet that no longer exists, like Alderaan, or from a history great sacrifice, as with the people of Djarin's home planet of Mandalore.