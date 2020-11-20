The Mandalorian Chapter 12 Recap: Old Friends

Before we get back to the planet of Nevarro, we have some primo Baby Yoda action. The Razor Crest was turned into a certified jalopy in the last episode, “Chapter 11: The Heiress,” and now our hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has to rely on Baby Yoda’s tiny body and hands to fix some wiring in a compartment Din couldn't even fit his helmet through. It doesn’t go so well, but it is funny, especially as another disarming moment for a recently-revealed religious zealot who never takes his armor off.

Nevarro has changed since we last saw it, thanks to Cara Dunne acting as its butt-kicking Marshal, and Greef Karga taking on a more honorable role of helping lead the community with clerical work. They’ve proven that self-sufficient communities exist in these trying times, far from the patrolling of the X-wing cops. They even have a school for the young ones, which Mando is surprised about, and promptly places Baby Yoda in.

One more thing about Baby Yoda—sometimes the show seems interested in giving him a deeper sense of consciousness, and then it pivots away. It happened with his morbid fascination of eating Frog Lady's last remaining eggs in "Chapter 10: The Heiress," and now it's about his place in this confusing galaxy. In a brief, warming moment at the school, "The Mandalorian" makes you think it might go into how he’s isolated, especially as a little green thing who stands out among others and seems to have the most fun eating. There are some real opportunities here to make adorable relatable, but the story plays them off as slight. Isn't Baby Yoda kind of lonely, aside from hanging with his father figure?

Fixing up a ship takes up time, and Greef Karga jumps on Mando’s waiting period to give him another task. There’s an Imperial base on the outer rim of Nevarro that needs to be destroyed, especially if the planet wants to prosper as a popular trading destination. The plan is to go in there and destroy it, along with whatever Imperial holdouts are still there. Greef and Cara assume it’s going to be pretty easy, and even tell their driver Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) to keep the landspeeder running. Once they get inside, it becomes far more dire than that, and leads to a disturbing reveal about just what kind of base this place is.