The Mandalorian Chapter 14 Recap: The Empire Strikes Back, Again

But before all that, there’s a sweet moment with our hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) taking Grogu (the child formerly known as Baby Yoda) to the planet Tython. Following advice from helpful Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) from last week's episode, the two are their way to a seeing stone that will help Grogu connect with others of his kind, but first they share a sweet moment in the cockpit of Djarin’s Razor Crest ship, where he seems even more dour that he’ll one day have to part with Grogu. It's an effective note about just how attached the Mandalorian has become with this young Jedi with which he can barely communicate, and couldn't possibly train himself. We too might have underestimated the emotional importance of Baby Yoda to "The Mandalorian," aside from his brilliant cuteness.

Tython turns out to be a sunny, bright locale for a Jedi temple—a striking contrast to the thick fog of Corvus in the last episode—but shortly after Mando and Grogu land, trouble resumes. As Grogu enters into a type of trance sitting on the stone, protected by a blue force field that Mando can’t penetrate, Mando finds out that he is being hunted by another bounty hunter, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). For a brief reminder, as if anyone could forget, we saw him at the end of “Chapter 9: The Marshal” in a brief cameo, and it was a thrilling final image for that episode. “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” marks his official comeback, and it happens on a grandiose scale.

It turns out that Boba Fett has indeed been stalking Mando but only because he wants his armor back—a valuable piece that Mando received from Cobb Vanth in “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” and has been holding onto in his ship the Razor Crest. Because Mando is so hilariously traditional as a former zealot from Mandalore (it's a long story), he can’t just give the armor back to Boba Fett, even though it’s his, but instead he has to take it from his dead body. Along with tough-guy statements like "What's to stop me from dropping you right where you stand?", and the sunny, grassy landscape, some major Sergio Leone atmospheric vibes appear. On top of that, Boba Fett reveals that he has a sharpshooter on his side, and it’s none other than Fennec (Ming-Na Wen), from last season’s episode “The Gunslinger.” "The Tragedy" reminds us at the very beginning of how she was saved by a mysterious figure who approached her body in that episode when it seemed like young bounty hunter Toro Calican had left her for dead. It's exciting to see her back in action, and helps give that otherwise lackluster episode some more narrative purpose.