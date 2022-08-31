Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Keeps the Spectacle of Peter Jackson, Loses Some of the Spirit

It’s a series that wants dearly to set itself apart as a fresh take on the material, right down to setting itself an entire age before the adventures of Frodo Baggins and his Fellowship. But it also does everything it can to stir our nostalgia for the Jackson films, from costume to music to overall design, which can occasionally make it like a store-brand version of the same. And yet, for all the “Game of Thrones”-lite feel, its lush production design and the promise of five seasons to tell its story makes me think there’s potential in this adventure—even if we can’t see it yet.

Much like another big-budget fantasy spinoff that just came out, “The Rings of Power” concerns itself with the affairs of its iconic sword-and-sorcery world hundreds of years before the adventures we know. Where Sauron’s destruction came in the Third Age, this show takes place in the Second, an eon after the Elves left their luminous land of Valinor to spread their empire to a new continent called—you guessed it—Middle-earth. There they waged a centuries-long war with the evil Morgoth, whose defeat left orcs and a mysterious general named Sauron behind.

“The Rings of Power” takes place in this tenuous peace, as the world struggles to pull itself back together after devastating conflict. And in so doing, show developers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay work to fill in the worldbuilding blanks between the very beginning of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world and the legends to follow, taking inspiration from the appendices to the original books, The Silmarillion, and various bits of lore stuffed in the margins of Tolkien’s classic texts.

While this takes place centuries before the original books, a few familiar faces remain. We see younger versions of Elrond (Robert Aramayo, “Game of Thrones”), now an intellectually curious politician serving under King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). And of course, there’s Galadriel (“Saint Maud”’s Morfydd Clark), an elven warrior consumed by vengeance against Sauron for killing her brother. Both turn in fine performances—Aramayo’s gentle, lantern-jawed face is an exciting starting point to lead us to Hugo Weaving’s calcified administrator in the Jackson films, and Clark’s wily warrior still feels like Cate Blanchett even as her silver-plated armor evokes “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” as much as Galadriel. (We may even see other recognizable names, though they’re hardly revealed as such in the first pair of eps.)