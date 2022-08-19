House of the Dragon Breathes New Life into the World of Westeros

It’s clear by the end of the first episode, premiering August 21 on HBO, that “House of the Dragon” is the product of people who have deeply analyzed the source material of the work they’re adapting. From the manner in which the characters speak (“Game of Thrones” abandoned time-specific linguistics around Season Six) to the family dynamics of this fictional universe, this new look into the world that George R.R. Martin created is an example of what an adaptation should be. But the most clear display of these new creators, led by Ryan J. Condal, honoring the world of ice and fire is the way in which “House of the Dragon” has gone back to what made “Game of Thrones” intriguing: the politics.

The story of “House of the Dragon” begins 172 years before “Game of Thrones” takes place, during a Targaryen dynasty that lasted decades, with narration making it clear what story this series is going to tell: “The only thing that could tear down the house of the dragon was itself.” The king of Westeros, Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), not to be confused with Daenerys’ Targaryen’s brother of the same name, rules the seven kingdoms alongside his hand and advisor Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). When Viserys’ wife dies in childbirth, along with their newborn son, he must decide between his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) as his successor to the throne.

The family dynamics that made the first three seasons of “Game of Thrones” so engaging are on full display here. The relationship between Rhaenyra, Daemon, and Viserys is even more compelling than that of the Starks, competing for the spot of the most toxic family on television. They aren’t alone though, as Otto and his daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) make their way into the fold, along with Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his children. Each of these people attempt to scheme and plot their way onto the iron throne.