Little America Returns For More Heartwarming Stories In Its Second Season

Of course, the usual threads weave their way through the prototypical story of the immigrant experience, many of which rear their heads in these episodes. The culture clash between parent and child runs throughout: Season opener “Mr. Song” guides us through the tale of Korean-American Luke Song (Ki Hong Lee), who strains against his parents’ desire for him to go to medical school and his yearning to be an artist. (Spoiler alert; he’d end up taking over his mother’s hat shop in Detroit and eventually designing Aretha Franklin’s hat for President Obama’s inauguration.)

The best, most formally ambitious take on this tension this season is “The 9th Caller,” which structures itself around a weekend-long kiss-a-car contest that Sri Lankan-American Sachini (Isuri Wijesundara) participates in. She’s dropped out of college and disappointed her stern father (the always-lovely Bernard White), and subconsciously sees this absurd competition as a way to impress him. Flashbacks (and even a cheeky Bollywood musical sequence set to Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me”) highlight the ways these intergenerational anxieties can ripple through from past to present.

Granted, the show never gets too heavy in its tone, or ambitious with its form: The anthology as a whole operates within a kind of heartwarming familiarity that makes the episodes go down easy. (It feels apt that “CODA” director Siân Heder is an executive producer; the episodes carry the warm-and-fuzzy vibe of a Sundance dramedy.) But that accessibility feels purposeful, aimed toward the show’s mission of demonstrating the resilience and joy that’s possible in the American experience. Episodes like “The Space Door” and “Columbus Starlings LLC” (my favorite) end on dizzying highs, its characters having cracked the code to unlocking their happiness; it’s downright infectious, and it’s hard not to crack a smile when the episodes end with follow-up text and pictures showing how well their inspirations are doing now.