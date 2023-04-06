Charming Comedy Jury Duty Makes Case for a Different Verdict

LA-based everyman Ronald Gladden shows up to Huntington Park Superior Court to do his civic duty as a potential juror. He meets some eccentric strangers, all waiting to be selected to serve in a trial, including actor James Marsden who hams it up by portraying an egotistical version of himself. Gladden is aware of the cameras around him, assuming he is participating in a documentary series for public television. Unbeknownst to Gladden, everyone surrounding him, including the judge, bailiff, lawyers, and fellow jurors, are all professional actors. Even the case trial itself is fake. Gladden is sequestered to a hotel with his fellow jurors, without any connection to the outside world for three weeks. He's also given the responsibility of the foreperson for the jury. As expected, wackiness ensues as Gladden realizes this is not just your ordinary case trial.

The comedy stems almost entirely from Gladden’s natural reactions as the trial and tasks throughout the sequester become increasingly outlandish. Gladden puts himself out there within the three-week trial process, befriending his fellow jurors no matter their idiosyncrasies. The larger the responsibilities Gladden has as the trial furthers, the more he gets to know the jurors around him, befriending them and aiding them in various tasks out of the kindness of his heart. He helps James Marsden run lines for an audition, bonds with an introverted gadget fan and helps him break out of his shell, and acts as a wingman to a virgin with girlfriend problems wanting to hook up with a fellow juror who has a thing for him.

Every plot point during the trial, including physical comedy beats, propped-up paparazzi, video evidence mishaps, and awry field trips, is meticulously planned. As a camera control team helmed by director Jake Szymanski (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) hides in a room nearby, the crew finds a nice balance between throwing Gladden off his game and never positioning him as the butt of the joke. No mean-spirited malice is ever directed towards him by anyone, as he often laughs at the mild silliness thrown in his direction. The further the trial strings along, the less the style embodies the constructs of a prank show, and the more it becomes like an NBC workplace sitcom about eccentric jurors. Gladden might as well be the John Krasinski or Adam Scott type, the straight-man point of reference who tries to do the best in every silly situation he finds himself in.