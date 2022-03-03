Joe vs. Carole Struggles in Shadows of Netflix's Tiger King

Nearly two years to the release of “Tiger King,” Peacock has taken the bait, and released its own miniseries “Joe vs. Carole,” which is based on the 2019 Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic: Tiger King." As is, however, it has little purpose than to remind you of the first time you learned about this incredible saga. The series repurposes much of what was already stated in the documentary, this time with even more artistic liberties in the storytelling. There’s just no emotional stakes in this story—not necessarily between the characters, whose famous Shakespearean drama is retold in eight 55-minute episode, but in the reason that this show even exists.

Lest anyone has forgotten the story of “Tiger King,” “Joe vs. Carole” takes place in much of the same chronological timeline, while jumping back and forth to give us the origins of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, two cult leaders in their worlds of big cat ownership. Both of them have their kingdoms, he with his Oklahoma zoo that lets people touch tiger cubs as if they were household pets, and she with her “sanctuary” which does much of the same but also does not pay its employees. The two clash over what is right about big cat ownership, and as certain sequences show, Baskin has efforts separate from her work to raise awareness and legislature. She also spies on different cat owners, buys them off the black market to try to take care of them, and more.

The novelty of the series comes from the performances, which are made with perfect faces, and introduced like a big wink—who is that with his head down at the bar? Boom, it’s Joe Exotic’s ill-fated reality TV show producer Rick Kirkham (William Fichtner). Who just rolled up in a snazzy car with sunglasses on and a doo-rag on his head? None other than the later villain to this series, Jeff Lowe (Dean Winters). And so on. The show does not give us new ways to see these figures, but it at least collects them all and gives each of them better lookalikes than most biopics can muster.