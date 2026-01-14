The Thrills Can’t Be Stopped in “Hijack” Season 2

Every few years, another movie chases the iconic highs of “Die Hard,” but most fall short. I hear you shouting out your favorites. I’ll add a few here: “Con Air,” “Speed,” “Air Force One.” Some of you might even say “White House Down.” Since 1988, there have been dozens of imitators with varying degrees of success or lack thereof, but “Die Hard” is a complex combination of thrills, counterterrorism, and heroism. Perhaps we’ve been looking in the wrong place when chasing that cinematic high. We were going to the theaters—and we should keep going—but our newest version of Bruce Willis’ John McClane might be leading a streaming series on Apple TV’s “Hijack.”

“This is a game of poker. You don’t have to have the best hand to win, you just have to have the best bluff.”

“Hijack” is back, and Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is caught up in another high-stakes hostage situation that’s fraught with twists, reversals, and no one to trust. Many of the characters who survived Season 1 have returned: Marsha (Christine Adams), Daniel (Max Beesley), and Zahra (Archie Panjabi), among others. Clare-Hope Ashitey joins the cast as Olivia, along with Christian Näthe, Toby Jones, Lisa Vicari, and Christiane Paul in important roles.

Season two doesn’t travel the same old skies. We’ve left the commercial flights behind and switched to a commuter train in Berlin. More importantly, we’ve lost our trust in Sam. His allegiances and motives are murky at the start, and, as we learn who wants what and why, “Hijack” gains momentum and intensity.

As in the first season, each episode ends in a cliffhanger. In terms of storytelling, although both seasons play out close to real time, the Berlin Incident feels tighter in key moments, with an unrelenting pace. Somehow connecting us to this new set of hostages on a deeper level. Both seasons have their strengths, and as the second one unfurls, it’s clear “Hijack” has a house style, employing similar beats and plot twists in new ways. At least, mostly new ways. There are connections to the first season that will galvanize fans as this train barrels towards its denouement. And although you might get impatient for the last few secrets to be revealed, it’s an ending that’s worth the ride.

What emerges is that any of us could be a hero or a villain if our weaknesses are exploited. That’s key as the series continues to develop Sam’s character, showing various sides of him under duress. He’s a thinking person’s protagonist, constantly working out solutions, staying ahead of the villains, and willing to sacrifice himself to save one life or many. But there’s always the risk he’ll become a noble fool. Christine Adams’ Marsha has her own test of survival, too. And whether the next season is on a boat—I vote for a cruise—or in a commandeered building like its inspiration, we have to hope Sam and Marsha will be slugging it out together next time.

“Hijack” is an intensely watchable series that keeps your attention and anxiety up. It may not be as iconic as “Die Hard,” but it understands the thrill of the chase and has enough momentum to punch our ticket for Season 3.

Whole season screened for review. Starts today, January 14th.