Fox's Filthy Rich Skates the Line Between Drama and Camp

If you’re in it for the roller coaster and the roller coaster alone, you’ll probably not be disappointed. (This writer must confess that despite meaning every word of this mixed review, she will absolutely watch at least a few more episodes; these are strange times, and none of us should have to resist the appeal of Kim Cattrall starting a bonfire in evening wear simply because the rest of the show can’t quite live up to that moment.) Taylor and the rest of the show’s writing staff display faultless instincts as to how and when to plant the seeds of a twist. Walking away for a bathroom break may feel like an option, but you’re almost certain to miss something—maybe a scam revealed, maybe a musical number, maybe the angel wings that shoot sparks as Margaret is gently lowered to the stage of her TV set. Fox had this series slated to debut back in March, but it would seem that the decision to push “Filthy Rich” to the fall was a good one, because who among us couldn’t use a few deliriously stupid twists right now?

Alas, “Filthy Rich” is in dire need of something as well: some guts. Taylor (who also helms the pilot) and the show’s other directors embrace the occasional surreal visual touch, particularly when it comes to what makes it to the air on the Sunshine Network. (The costumes, by Mary Jane Fort and Janet Weiss, do quite a lot of heavy lifting throughout.) Yet with the exception of that first scene, a scant handful of others, and a sincerely marvelous approach to the dusty old previously-on format, “Filthy Rich” likes to saunter right on up to the line of something truly dynamic and interesting before slowly backing away. This makes the rare instances where it doesn’t pull its punches exciting but also jarring, a disruptive note that just so happens to be more engaging than the norm.

That’s characteristic of the writing as well, and here, that sheepishness results in something much more devastating to the show’s potential success. With the exception of Margaret, it’s as though all the characters were outlined with the broadest brushstrokes but colored, rather halfheartedly, with the weakest of watercolors. Kreiling and Dollar fare best (again, save Cattrall), the former giving Ginger far more respect and nuance than the teleplay ever deigns to afford her, and the latter adding a welcome layer of subdued acerbic charm and genuine warmth to a role that, in these three episodes at least, could largely be called thankless. Yet “Filthy Rich” attempts just enough in the way of complexity to render those broad brushstrokes frustrating at best and offensive at worst without ever going far enough to justify that neglect. It targets hypocrisy without ever fully exploring or satirizing it; it is simultaneously both too much and far, far from enough. (This is especially true when it comes to the issues of race, largely ignored, and of sex work, which are reduced to a few flimsy tropes, a couple damaging ideas, and next-to-no interest in subtlety, accuracy, and agency.)