Fated for All: Romanclusivity Captures Our Hearts in Bridgerton and Beyond

While the world feels increasingly more stressed and divided, the eclipse on April 8 momentarily brought us together on our rooftops and in our parks with laughter and wonder. That, Dearest Reader, is the effect of romanclusivity on audiences. It spreads the love, granting the joy of happily-ever-afters to us all.

“On “Bridgerton,” we try to ground every character's narrative in dignity, agency and joy—these are things we all deserve to see as possible for our lives.” –Jess Brownell, “Bridgerton” S3 showrunner/executive producer

Not a believer? I’ve spoken with showrunners, producers, and directors: Jess Brownell, Debra Martin Chase, and Emma Holly Jones. Their insider insights add a finer focus to these observations. Look at “Bridgerton,” “Cinderella” (1997), or Jane Austen reimagined and you’ll see it. Massive audiences come together to fall in love with historical romances featuring inclusive casts. It makes a lot of sense. The Romance genre is the goddess of the publishing industry; not only for its escapism but for the promise of a happy ending. That pledge isn’t easily kept elsewhere. This is why so many of us have fallen in love with romanclusivity. More than an epiphany, it is a total eclipse of the heart. Points to you if you get that reference.

In the publishing industry, the Romance genre is a billion-dollar babe (reportedly drawing in 1.44B per year). During recessions, even when the industry gasped for breath, Romance kept readers breathless and buying stacks of books each week. It hasn’t stopped. The second most bankable genre, Mystery/Thriller, does half the numbers. Let’s pause to applaud the ladies.

Despite the sustained success of the genre—and our current love for “Bridgerton” and beyond—television and film were slow to catch on. If you’re shouting, “Hollywood has always made romantic comedies,” you’re right. Perhaps those early filmmakers were under the influence of Shakespeare or Austen, but “comedies of manners” (the term of the time) can be traced back to 1924 with silent movies like “Girl Shy” and “Sherlock Jr.” Or for firsts and favorites featuring the whiplash-inducing repartee and the romantic madness we treasure, “It Happened One Night” (1934), starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable, is that girl.