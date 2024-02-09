New Apple Sci-fi Series Constellation Crashes to Earth

An original script from creator and writer Peter Harness (“Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” “Doctor Who”), “Constellation” is an exploration into the psychology of astronauts and secrets in space travel. Harness quite literally uses space as a launching pad for the series and then takes off in another direction. Audiences expecting some kind of space exploration series will be disappointed to discover that it’s window-dressing for a psychological drama. It’s a shame because “Constellation” is a lot more compelling when its characters are in death-defying situations rather than the conspiracy-filled trappings it falls into.

The first three episodes (which premiere together) find Jo fighting insurmountable odds to get back to Earth to see her husband Magnus (James D’Arcy) and their daughter Alice (Davina and Rosie Coleman). The accident aboard the space station cost the life of commander Paul Lancaster (William Catlett) and the remaining crew quickly escaped in one of the emergency vessels. That leaves Jo with the difficult mission of preparing the last emergency vessel on her own, while her remaining oxygen quickly depletes. Meanwhile, the dutiful husband and daughter await news on Jo.

D’Arcy is excellent here as his character comes across as a sniveling, miserable partner who is unsure whether he truly wants his spouse to return from space. Mostly he desires Jo’s return so that their daughter Alice will have her mother again. Alice experiences similar reality-altering events that trouble her mother, giving some credence to the strange occurrences. It’s an impressive performance from the actresses, struggling with grief and questioning their reality. Eventually, Jo and Alice share screen time and it's there that “Constellation” is at its most compelling. It’s easy to accept that a mother would do anything to return to her child. Witnessing the horror on Rapace’s face as she wrestles with a daughter that she doesn’t remember is heartbreaking. And watching Alice discover that her mother might be gone despite standing in front of her is equally distressing.