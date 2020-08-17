As Delightful As It Is Insufferable: On the Complex Joy of Diva

“Diva” is both a lament and celebration of creative freedom, and the many ways that artists and their work are indistinguishable from the technology that they use. “Diva” is also about how art is inseparable from its creator's personal, and often ignoble motives. It’s also a breezy thriller where several interested parties, including a French mail courier, an African-American soprano, and a pair of Taiwanese record executives, all chase after a bootleg recording of a relatively obscure opera aria.

If you’re a movie buff of a certain age, you might remember “Diva” as an event, if not a milestone, of ‘80s arthouse cinema. You might also recall the movie’s sketchy post-feminist politics, especially given Beineix’s depiction of Alba, Vietnamese actress Thuy Ann Luu’s defiantly sexual teenage shoplifter and amateur music lover. “Diva” is still ahead of its time; it’s also reactionary, nostalgic, and a little unbearable.

I recently recorded an audio commentary for “Diva” (included in Kino Lorber’s new Blu-ray, out this week), a process that made me feel closer to a movie that left a big impression on me when I was a teenage cinephile (ask me about my Criterion laserdisc). As usual, I made sure to do my research, which helped to open the movie up for me. There’s some revealing interview footage with Beineix included, which I recommend if you’re curious about his intentions and reading of the film.

There’s also a lot of fascinating, nuanced writing about the movie going back to 1982, especially regarding the movie’s depiction of Paris, opera, women, and technology. Phil Powrie’s writing is worth seeking out, if only because he’s Beineix’s most devoted champion, as is writing on “Diva” by Veronica Geng, W.M. Hagen, and our site’s much-missed founder. These writers—and others that I mention in my commentary—have compelling, thoughtful readings of “Diva”, some of which forced me to adjust what I thought the movie was about, as well as why it works, and how it was previously received.