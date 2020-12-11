It is ultimately Mona’s decision whether Maryam lives or dies, and so it is imperative that Maryam secure her televised forgiveness. On a lavishly decorated TV set, surrounded by floral displays, fruit platters, and gilded furniture, Maryam tells her story, answers the host’s interrogating questions, and weathers Mona’s clear hatred. Meanwhile, backstage and in the studio’s lobby, various other individuals gather whose motivations might derail the version of events Maryam is trying to present. Whether Maryam is desperate to convince the studio audience, Mona, or herself of her innocence complicates “Yalda,” with Bahkshi crafting a world built nearly exclusively out of shades of grey.

“Yalda” is such a tightly contained film, with nearly everything occurring within the reality show’s set or at a nearby traffic stop, that a sense of claustrophobia is present from the beginning. Adding to that tension is how often the characters’ memories and explanations conflict with one another: Maryam’s mother has a different understanding of her daughter’s relationship with her husband than Maryam herself, while Maryam and Mona spar over how the former became ingratiated into the latter’s family. Baked into Bahkshi’s script is a consideration of Iranian social dynamics, and the cast’s naturalistic performances make clear the deep divisions in economic classes, in particular between Iranians who stay in the country and those who are able to leave for new lives in Europe, Canada, or the United States. The ensemble is tapping into real mistrust between certain groups of Iranian citizens and how contrastingly they view work, marriage, and family, and that wariness leaves an impression.

But all of this comes down to Asgari and Jafari, who are summarily exceptional. The point of “Yalda” is that we might never really understand why another person makes the choices they do, and the two actresses each put their own spin on that specific frustration. Asgari’s wide eyes and youthful features underscore the girlishness that makes her plight so upsetting, but the details of how her husband died are shocking to then reconcile. Jafari well conveys Mona’s standoffishness and disgust at even having to appear on the “Joy of Forgiveness,” but she also makes us feel the deep pain of losing her father. The situation in which these women find themselves is an impossible one to parse, and the power of “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” is in how much empathy it wrings from us while still making us complicit in their plight.

Now available in virtual cinemas.