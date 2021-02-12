Yes, Abigail is forlorn and the exceedingly melancholic, often sleepy “The World to Come” won’t let you forget it even for a moment; even when this delicate woman with a broken spirit finally (albeit briefly) finds love and companionship in secret. It isn’t that pensiveness is necessarily the wrong note for a story of doomed love that blossoms in an intolerant and patriarchal era and society. But Fastvold’s feature, which unfolds across four seasons, hits on it so ceaselessly that one often craves the jolt of energy that a yarn centering on an against-the-odds romance should exude. What emerges between Abigail and Tallie (Vanessa Kirby), a flame-haired new neighbor renting a nearby farm with her abusive husband, is a soulful affair you unambiguously root for. But the film’s strangely wooden timbre reigns over it to overpowering effect, making you wonder when its lead characters would at long last break out of it. Sadly, they rarely do, and co-writers Ron Hansen and Jim Shepard (adapting Shepard’s short story) don’t furnish their script with enough anticipation for the audience to nibble on.

Before meeting Tallie, Abigail’s life is defined by the hard farm work she bears alongside her wistful husband Dyer (Casey Affleck). The two are grieving after tragically losing their young daughter to illness. Everything feels dead-end in their lives, until Tallie and Finney (Christopher Abbott) arrive. We detect a visible and immediate connection between Abigail and Tallie’s blushing peaches-and-cream faces. We hope instantly that they’ll act on it and through their gradually swelling relationship, the pair doesn’t disappoint. Soon, brief but intimate afternoon hangouts by the fire grow into longer ones, leading to stolen embraces and kisses as well as time spent in the woods reading poetry to each other. Later, their acts take an even braver turn, despite the increasing suspicions of their husbands. And when Finney and Tallie heartbreakingly disappear one day, the adventurous and spirited Abigail hits the road to find her ill-fated lover, armed with nothing but an atlas.

Through all this emotional turmoil, something remains curiously overformal in “The World to Come.” Clad in the era’s tight corsets, full skirts, and daintily cut blouses (looking all too clean considering the rough and rural environment), Waterston and Kirby don’t quite manage to sell their chemistry to the audience. Often, you feel forced to accept the former’s sad history double as depth, and the latter’s long, curiously immaculate red curls straight out of Pixar’s “Brave” as mystique. But the emotional substance to back these cues rarely emerges in the film. Daniel Blumberg’s moody score of affecting woodwinds and strings tries to fill in for some of that shortage. So does André Chemetoff’s expansively pastoral cinematography, whose magical touch on the vibrant exteriors and cozily-lit interiors of candles and log fires stood out even on this critic’s low-quality digital screener. But the film’s general lifelessness nevertheless persists.