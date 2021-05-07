Yoruba Saxon, the production company Oyelowo created with his wife Jessica, produced the film (with a little help from Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films). Jessica Oyelowo and Asher (their son) wrote and performed the song that plays over the end credits. This is a family affair. The special effects are simple but work well, and the addition of Gunner's sketch books and comic books "coming to life" as he tries to wish his way into a magical world where a watery immortal being can save his mother is very important. The sketches coming to life (animation by Chel White) propel us into Gunner's point of view, and also glide us over the awkward expository monologues. Make sure to watch through the end credits to see the finished version of Gunner's graphic novel (created by Dan Schaefer). It's a perfect button to all we have just seen.

"The Water Man" affected me so much partially because my family just experienced a similar loss, and the implications are still reverberating through our lives. Nothing will be the same again. "Everything happens for a reason" won't cut it with children who just lost a parent. What really stands out throughout is the complexity of these characters, and the nature of their specific struggles. Everyone gets to be human. Humanity is not just our good impulses. Humanity is where we fall short, too. "The Water Man" is about characters who have failed one another, through lying, denial, or just plain neglect, and who then try to make things right. Each character lies at some point, or at the very least withholds information. Mary doesn't want Gunner to know how sick she is. Gunner lies to his parents and sneaks out of the house, throwing the whole town into a panic. Jo lies about everything. She has her reasons. And Amos, a grieving man, lies to his wife about Gunner going missing, an unforgivable and yet totally understandable decision. To quote Harriet the Spy, a book written for a similar age demographic: "Sometimes you have to lie." When is lying okay? When do we have to lie? When is lying an appropriate coping skill? When do we come clean?

Things are not necessarily black and white. This is the realm where "The Water Man" really shines. Children absorb everything, good and bad, all the stresses, heartbreak, anxiety of the adults around them. Children can handle the difficult things. Oyelowo knows this and respects it.

Now playing in theaters.