Even though we can feel the racial tension as subtext in a few scenes (particularly when mom and dad raise objections, and mom starts to say something like, "Also, he's..." but doesn't finish) it seems unrealistic that nobody in this story would otherwise bring it up as text. The central love story is a Romeo-and-Juliet type affair involving the what appears to be the only black family in town, one that was the victim of a violent, unsolved killing 15 years earlier. The writer/director makes a point of contrasting the daunting odds facing the black hero as he tries to gain admission to the Marines despite his juvenile criminal conviction, and the white heroine repeatedly failing to really listen to Daniel's pain even as she offers herself as a confidant and emotional cheerleader.

Poor Cassie just doesn't get it. But contrary to the portrait painted by this movie's weirdly evasive screenplay, it's not just because she's a teenager and he's an adult man. And it's certainly not just because she's female and he's male. The films of Douglas Sirk have been repeatedly invoked in advance press for this movie—reviews and film festival coverage alike—with "Magnificent Obsession" being name-checked often. But the classic that "The Violent Heart" seems to want to channel, deep down, only to have its nerve repeatedly fail it, is "Imitation of Life," a rare 20th Century Hollywood film that dealt directly with racism and sublimation in a prototypical (i.e. white) suburban setting, and was so popular it was remade twice (the second time by Sirk) and eventually became one of the main inspirations for Todd Haynes' 2005 Douglas Sirk tribute "Far from Heaven." This movie keeps getting close to full self-awareness and raw honesty about its characters' predicaments (never more so than when Daniel marvels bitterly at Cassie's ability to see the silver lining in every cloud) only to shrug it off and continue moping in lush yet muted widescreen.

Why not just let the story be what it's already plainly inclined to be? Why not release the social anxieties that are already swirling through every scene? And why not not double down on the melodrama inherent in the story, which has an unsolved murder mystery at its heart—the solution to which is not all that hard to figure out, honestly, and that the film doesn't even knock itself out trying to camouflage? The movie enters its home stretch just when it finally (and delectably) builds up a proper Sirkian head of steam, en route to what you're sure will be a horrendous explosion of sad mayhem.