The film opens in the early 1970s as bankrupt Singaporean Henry Ching (Leung Chiu-wai) arrives in Hong Kong with the hopes of making a career for himself as an engineer. That dream doesn’t pan out but his luck soon changes when he manages, more or less by accident, to stumble into a deal where he manages to make a quick million in real estate by cutting a deal with a developer who is under the mistaken belief that he is far richer and powerful than he actually is. Over the next few years, he builds upon that initial success with a number of jaw-dropping deals and by the time the 80s roll around, he is the head of a business empire that is worth billions.

Perhaps not surprisingly, this empire proves to be not quite as stable as it initially appears and ends up attracting the attention of Independent Commission Against Corruption investigator Lau Kai-yuen (Lau). While Ching goes through elaborate efforts to keep things going—utilizing everything from bribes and women to outright intimidation in order to attract new partners and ever-increasing bank loans—Lau doggedly goes about connecting the dots in order to make a case against his quarry, even to the point of alienating his own wife and family by his frequent absences. Even when Lau seems to have everything he needs to put Ching away for good, he proves to be frustratingly out of reach thanks to his wealth, connections and his willingness to go to any lengths to avoid even the slightest punishment for his crimes.

Like I said, this all sounds interesting in theory, but Chong seems at times to almost be going out of his way to defuse the potential tension and excitement. One big problem is the decision to impose a flashback structure that finds many of the incidents being recounted by Ching’s associates under police questioning instead of employing a more straightforward chronology. I assume that this was done in order to give more screen time to the investigator character, but it just winds up needlessly complicating matters and giving the impression that we are merely watching a collection of incidents than a fully engrossing and satisfying story.