Kurylenko plays Rosalind, a French beauty in love with Bang’s Will. After some outdoor rumpy-pumpy, Will proposes to Rosalind. Fast-forward eight months, we discover not only a pregnant Rosalind but her twin daughters as well. We’re also introduced to Milton (Cox), a shady looking maid of Eastern European descent and later, Candy (Shalisha James-Davis), the nanny who will take care of baby Amadeo after he’s born prematurely. Amadeo’s early arrival occurs after Rosalind suffers an accidental fall from a balcony. In the hospital, Rosalind is convinced that her Caesarian resulted in two babies, one of whom died or had been taken away. “Why did you let them take my baby?” she accuses Will as mysterious, “something sinister is afoot” music plays.

Will assures her that there was only Amadeo, something you would think Rosalind would know based on her obstetrician visits. She is so adamant about this that the viewer starts thinking Will is up to no good. It’s the first of many times Caroline Goodall’s adaptation of Lisa St Aubin de Terán's book sends us down a path that is either beyond unsatisfying or doesn’t even makes sense. Next, we catch Rosalind peeling paint off the walls like a pissed off cat. She’s looking for the missing twin. Will reassures her there’s only one baby and that she’s been sleepwalking, but she’s clearly awake. Perhaps Rosalind has some sort of mental health issue, or maybe it’s just postpartum depression. We don’t get much time to think about this, because Rosalind runs off with the kids while Will is on a business trip. He comes back to a sign that reads LIAR in gigantic letters.

Rosalind’s disappearance may have something to do with the mysterious suitcase she received from Normandy. Believe it or not, this item has something to do with the plot! Inside are photographs supposedly taken by a famous photographer named J.B. Raven. Raven took a famous picture of Rosalind when she was 14, one that hangs on Milton’s wall. Milton is a collector whose items include numerous pictures, statues, and a massive gun cabinet. Will inquires about the guns as the camera provides a close-up of them that would make Chekhov chuckle; this won’t be the last time we see one of those pistols.