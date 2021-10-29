This is a familiar story with few plot surprises. What works is how Leong’s screenplay refuses to let anyone be pitied or wallow in victimhood. This plays as a meditation on survival in an inhospitable circumstance. No one sees America as the land of milk and honey myth it’s selling, not even those who have managed to make capitalism work for them. When Zareeb (Yacine Djoumbaye), another immigrant in a similar debt situation, asks what she thought New York would be like before she got there, Tse responds “I didn’t think. I just came.” Though he’s not naïve, Zareeb has a sense of optimism about his plans once he’s no longer indentured. Unlike Tse, he’s certain about the desired outcome. Knowing what happens to his type of character in movies like this only makes us worry about his chances.

Tse won’t give us any reasons to fret. She bristles at the mere thought she has little control over her destiny, and is unafraid to make known what she will and will not do to earn her freedom. Though she tells us in narration that her primary purpose post-smuggling was prostitution, she immediately proves herself unsuitable for the job by beating the hell out of a guy abusing one of the massage parlor workers. “This is for the weak,” she growls. “I am not weak.” This gets Dai Mah’s attention, much to the chagrin of Rambo.

Viewers may recognize Sung Kang from his work as Han in the “Fast and Furious” series. Here he’s involved with a different kind of “family,” though its leader is as adamant about familial importance as Vin Diesel. As Tse gets deeper into the inner workings of this Chinatown criminal empire, Dai Mah repeatedly refers to her as part of a close-knit, though dysfunctional unit. Even her nickname, “Sister” Tse sounds like a relative in a clan that also includes a “Ma.” The only word we hear more than family is “weak.” No fewer than three characters vehemently deny they are weak, then prove their point with varying degrees of violent success.