The documentary also manages that Mr. Skin, er, masterstroke of playing fast and loose with so-called Fair Use exemptions to copyright law. To oversimplify and reduce the entire thing: you don’t have to pay to use pieces of copyrighted works if they are being used for purposes of commentary, criticism, education, parody, or satire. As long as the use of the copyrighted material seems proportionate to the supposed reason for its borrowing (i.e., you only use the very exact thing you're referencing and no more) legally you’re on fairly solid ground. Which is why a site like Mr. Skin can exist without too much legal fuss. They are undeniably providing “education” and “commentary,” even if it's not the sort that would earn you an "A" in sociology class. And they're doing it in a manner that serves as a fig leaf, covering up their raging and lucrative prurient interest.

The surprising thing about “Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies” is that it does a much better job of justifying how it’s using nude scenes than one might've expected—so much so that, if I were teaching a class on copyright, I’d show my students this movie, as long I didn’t think it would result in a reprimand from human resources.

Thoroughly researched and often insightful—though with occasional instances of lascivious smirking—the movie goes back to the earliest days of silent cinema. Then it carries us through the 1960s, when nudity left porno flicks and migrated to mainstream film, and continues through the '80s and '90s, when it became even more widespread (even on television).

When we arrive in the present—a time when anyone with a computer or handheld device can instantly access free material more sexually graphic than anything that played under the "XXX" banner in fleapit '70s porno houses—nudity has become mainly a statement of artistic freedom, or a way of guaranteeing a rating that will keep kids out of the theater. It's probably no surprise that much of the serious storytelling about sex—and the psychology and social context of sex—is being done for television, which can be watched in groups or solo, in the time and at the place of the viewer's choosing.