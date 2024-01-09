“Self Reliance,” the first film from “New Girl” and “Minx” star Jake Johnson, wasn’t exactly conceived due to COVID—he’d been bandying around the concept for years—but the pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns gave him the perfect opportunity to make it. Blissfully, it overcomes the self-indulgence of some of its “isolation is hard” contemporaries through a heaping helping of Johnson’s keen sense of everyman absurdism.

Johnson, who writes and directs, stars as Tommy, a sad-sack white guy coasting through a middle-aged LA existence. He works a dead-end numbers job at a nondescript office; he’s still reeling from the end of his 23-year relationship with the girl of his dreams (Natalie Morales); his life is a dull routine. So when the actor Andy Samberg (playing himself) pulls up in a limo and asks him to hop in, he shrugs and says yes. (The film is produced by The Lonely Island, by the by.)

Turns out Samberg has been hired to bring Tommy to a remote warehouse where a couple of flaxen-haired Greenlanders have a pitch: He’s to participate in the dark web’s most popular reality TV show, where he must survive 30 days as a group of unseen “Hunters” try to kill him. He’ll be watched and followed at all times for this anonymous audience’s entertainment. The one loophole that will save him: The Hunters can’t risk other people’s lives. So if he’s in close proximity to someone else, he’s safe. If he makes it through the month, a million dollars waits for him on the other side.

Sounds easy, right? He’s just got to be in close contact with other people at all hours of the day. But “Self Reliance” and Johnson posit that it’s not as easy as you’d think, especially for those of us who feel like we live our lives on the sidelines. After a few days of growing paranoia that everyone around him could be one of the killers, he decides to ask his family for help. Trouble is the absurd premise and Tommy’s distance from them over years of bitterness over his father’s (Christopher Lloyd) abandonment make his mother and sisters (Mary Holland and Emily Hampshire) too skeptical to count on.