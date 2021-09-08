Isaac and Chastain simmer and seethe and weep and yell and kiss and weep more and yell more through every scene of this limited series’ five episodes, and the emotional rollercoaster they provide often enlivens, and then surpasses, the depth of their characters or the nuance of Levi’s writing. The divisive, passionate, and resentful layers that Isaac and Chastain add to their crumbling couple here, after the united-front alliance of their characters in J.C. Chandor’s 2014 film “A Most Violent Year,” provide a kind of meta-commentary on the passage of time, the malleability of our identities, and the impossibility of monogamy. (See also: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in “Titanic,” and then in “Revolutionary Road.”)

In Levi’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” the 40ish Jonathan (Isaac) and Mira (Chastain) seem happily married. After meeting at Columbia University as undergrads, they reconnected years later, dated for two or so years, and have been married for a decade. Jonathan teaches philosophy at Tufts and is the primary caregiver for their young daughter, while Mira is a tech company vice president and the family’s primary breadwinner. Their home is cozy and lived-in (production designer Kevin Thompson does a nice job with family photos, stacks of books, and a vibe that reflects parenthood rather than romance), they drink a lot of wine, and their routines are fairly set—with little time for each other.

Nevertheless, all seems well until Mira admits her unhappiness in the marriage, sparking a series of events that take place over five years. Each ensuing episode is a self-contained moment in time—months and years later communicated through changed haircuts, mentions of their daughter’s age, and professional accomplishments or disappointments. And each episode cycles through a certain setup: Jonathan and Mira fight, and Jonathan and Mira can’t keep their hands off each other. After sharing a third of their lives, the two trade the same accusations: “I’m just not totally buying it” whenever one of them declares personal growth; “Are you seeing someone?” whenever one of them requests a change to Ava’s schedule. They use similar scoffing and sardonic tones. And they touch each other affectionately (and sexually) with familiarity, knowledge, and intent, which makes an altercation that turns violent that much more startling. “I don’t know if we can be in the same room yet without hurting each other,” one of them says to the other, and that “yet” is doing a lot of work.