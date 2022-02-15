Avrich’s documentary features an impressive wealth of archival footage and a compelling range of interview subjects, from friends and colleagues of Peterson, to prominent historians and jazz critics and famous admirers, including Billy Joel and Jon Batiste. The charmingly earnest enthusiasm for Peterson that practically radiates from the documentary gives the proceedings an especially endearing air. But the film suffers from the standard pitfalls of a laudatory Great Man biopic that lacks any angle more specific than shining an admiring spotlight on its subject—in trying to encompass a whole life in 90 minutes, its breadth renders any particular depth impossible.

While its wide range of interview subjects and extensive archival material speaks well of the amount of research that went into crafting the documentary, this same wealth of material also helps lure the film into the trap of making the same points over and over. Sure, it adds emphasis to show numerous people reiterating how Peterson had an almost preternatural dexterity, but the sheer number of different sources enables the film to fill a lot of space talking about Peterson without saying all that much of any deeper significance. Many of the most interesting glimpses of insight into Peterson come from archival footage of the man himself. The talking heads occasionally help provide context, but far more often just paraphrase or parrot back what is addressed in the archival instead of building on it in any meaningful way.

The titular “Black + White” is a clear reference to piano keys, but it’s impossible not to also see here an allusion to the role of race in it all, with Peterson being a Black man who rose to prominence in the 1940s, first in Canada and then in the United States. Save for in the very beginning, which briefly addresses Peterson’s relationship with his parents, West Indian immigrants who settled in Montreal, the only real mentions of Peterson’s personal life for the first two-thirds of the film are fleeting references in archival audio from Peterson himself. And while there are a few throwaway lines here and there about the racism Peterson faced over the course of his life and career, the movie oddly never really digs into how Peterson’s identity as a Black Canadian man played a role in his musical career or personal life, especially throughout his time touring in the US, including the segregated South, throughout the Civil Rights movement.