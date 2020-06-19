Agnieszka Holland’s (“In Darkness”) mostly successful (if not a bit bloated) political thriller “Mr. Jones” finds our eponymous 20-something character (James Norton, a gentle powerhouse) while he’s high on his recent success as the fearless journalist who just interviewed Hitler, before going onto becoming the first person to expose the atrocities of the Holodomor; Stalin’s man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians between the years 1932-33. Unfortunately, it then turns Jones’s fascinating (and fascinatingly not well-known or widely told) life story as an intrepid reporter into a disorganized mélange of genres—slow-burn procedural, survival tale, film noir and so on—with some dramatic highs and occasional flourishes of gripping set pieces.

And yet, Holland’s film manages to get under one’s skin on the whole, remaining a compelling watch throughout in spite of its rambling feel. This is in large part thanks to first-time writer Andrea Chalupa’s clear-eyed resolve to find present-day relevancy in Jones’s heroic commitment to publishing the facts and agitating those in power, when today’s world has almost become numb to fake news. In that, the screenwriter underscores Jones’s sense of journalistic duty liberally, celebrating his instincts, bravery and unwavering ethics to tell the truth no matter what the cost might be. (Since the film is based on true events, it’s not a spoiler to mention that Jones, who was killed the day before his 30th birthday, paid the highest possible price. His mysterious murder was suspected to be the work of the Soviets.) And there are also passages here and there that will sound depressingly familiar to any viewer in the Trump era. “Does he really believe everything he says,” Jones is asked about Hitler for instance, by someone who’s just read his interview with the Fuhrer. “He’s deranged,” someone suggests, but perhaps with a side of misjudged flippancy.

Admittedly, Chalupa’s script shows certain signs of a new scribe's overeagerness. Her story gets off to a confusing start, giving us a disorienting opening segment with a dogged George Orwell (Joseph Mawle), while he writes Animal Farm as an outspoken critic of Stalinism partly influenced by Jones’ findings. We cut to this superfluous framing device from time to time, as Chalupa tries to acknowledge Jones’s work from a different angle (albeit in a clumsy fashion), presenting him as the person whose labor became historically seminal in more ways than one.