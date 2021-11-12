“Mayor Pete” largely depicts this mini phenomenon in chronological order, following a campaign that made him a household name. The South Bend, Indiana mayor gained momentum and media attention after a CNN town hall, and then racked up surprising victories in the Iowa caucus, only to crash as swiftly as he rose. That last passage comes with more matter-of-fact nature, including the unceremonious way it ends. Moss captures it in a hotel room, with his husband and campaign mega support Chasten lying in bed. Chasten's support for his husband provides some of the documentary's sweetest scenes, and Moss' camera is a fly-on-the-wall.

Both the film's candid and public moments profile Buttigieg's unique background, given his comparably young age than his fellow candidates, his experience as a mayor, and his sexual orientation. But seeing him make public speeches, volleying different cynicism and homophobia with a politician’s calculation as inspiration music plays, is less interesting, even if it does color more about his campaign and who he is. Buttigieg is gifted at making talking points sound natural, and yet the effect of these scenes can be wholesale.

It's almost like the parts that show Buttigieg's flaws as a candidate can be more appealing, more revealing. "Mayor Pete" initially uses his experience in South Bend as a microcosm for his presidential campaign, but that becomes unfavorable when the locals' recent frustration about policing after a white cop shot a Black man named Eric Logan then echoes how Buttigieg has a low appeal with Black voters on the campaign trail. It's a problem that Buttigieg's campaign never really cracks, and it leaves ample room for imperfection. Moss’ editing gives some space to those who challenge him and are not satisfied, especially when it comes to people who are not satisfied with his answers about race, and his status as yet another white man who could be president.