But this movie—co-credited to Armani Ortiz, a regular director on Perry's TV programs, and Gelila Bekele, Perry's ex-girlfriend, and mother of his son Aman—is worshipful and pours on hype in gallon jugs. It even has a virtually nonstop gospel-tinged score with heavenly choir voices and ethereal effects. There's a lot of moving and painful material in here, particularly during the early sections about the abuse inflicted on Perry by his father and many triumphant moments (mainly having to do with Perry proving, time and again, that he knows his still underserved audience better than anybody, and is resourceful enough to sidestep the white establishment and do things his way).

"Maxine's Baby" also seems to be counteracting various complaints about Perry, such as the charge that even his best work has quality control problems (the film redirects our attention instead to his awesome productivity) and the complaints that he has a reactionary streak when it comes to the integration of religion into drama, the portrayal of "fallen" women redeeming themselves, and his performances as his most famous character, the human steamroller of a matriarch Madea. (Perry tells the filmmakers that his first ten scripts were essentially about honoring and understanding his mother, Maxine, the eponymous woman in the documentary's title). We more often hear than see criticism of Perry and his work in the form of unattributed sound bites from news and talk shows. The whole film has major attribution problems. You often have no idea who is speaking, or why they were interviewed or quoted, and when you do get an ID tag, sometimes it's an eye-roller, like the one that describes Oprah Winfrey as a “Global Media Leader” (she’s the last person who needs that kind of fluffery) or the one that lets you know that they put Perry's own publicist on camera to talk about how great he is.

This is the second documentary I've seen in the past month—the other is "Sly," about Sylvester Stallone—that more often plays like an advertisement for a personal brand or a mythologizing instrument that validates a celebrity's fans than a study of a complicated person, smoothing over the rough edges of the personal life or ignoring them outright while stressing the subject's status as an inspirational figure who overcame obstacles that would have stopped others. (There are increasing numbers of these documentaries being released now, usually but not always about musicians.)

