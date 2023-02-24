"Linoleum" puts critics in a difficult spot (provided that they like it) because the more details of its story you offer, the more it sounds like a shallow "twist" movie—the kind where you get to the end and go, "Aha, now I know what I was looking at! How clever!" and never feel the urge to watch it a second time. I'm sure some will choose to treat "Linoleum" that way: as a puzzle to be solved, perhaps as quickly as possible, like setting a time limit on a crossword. It somehow evokes both "Donnie Darko" and "The World According to Garp" (the film version of which has a biplane hitting the main family's house, just because that's the sort of thing that would happen to them). "I'm suspecting that perhaps the universe in our head is more real than reality itself," a character says.

Personally, I thought the final ten minutes, when the filmmaker at long last gives you something, played like less of a wrap-it-all-up-in-a-pretty-pink-bow explanation than a minimal goodwill gesture aimed at people who want to at least feel as if they know what "really" happened. Rod Serling might have appreciated it because the best episodes of "The Twilight Zone" ("The Eye of the Beholder" is one example) seem to give you an explanation (it's about relative standards of beauty!) even as a richer layer sits there un-explicated (think about what's playing on the TV set in the hallway at the very end of that episode).

I digress, but hopefully in the manner of "Linoleum"—i.e., with intent.

Speaking of TV sets: the movie begins and ends with grainy images of a videotape, probably circa 1980s or '90s, being played on a pre-digital television. It's Cameron's local science show. The emotional and narrative seesaw begins. Cameron's show is on the verge of being picked up by PBS. Wait, never mind; he's fired. And Kent, the guy driving the car that fell out of the sky, is taking his place. Kent is a charismatic, smug dynamo, with a hard edge. When playing Kent, Gaffigan stiffens his spine, wears a brown wig (Cameron's hair is wild and ashy blond), and lowers his voice half an octave and adds a bit of gravel to it; the result feels like a Philip Seymour Hoffman performance that never existed. "You look like a younger, handsome version of me," Cameron tells him.