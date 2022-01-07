Written and directed by Renata Pinheiro (and co-written by Sergio Oliveira and Leo Pyrata), “King Car” mostly concerns teenage car buff Uno (Luciano Pedro Jr.) and his relationship with the title character, a talking car (voiced by Tavinho Teixeira). Uno and King Car share an unusual relationship, as you might expect: Pedro’s character refurbishes (and gives a literal voice-box to) King Car after a new local law prohibits Pernambucan motorists from driving any car that’s more than 30 years old. A pre-restoration King Car also used to telepathically—and exclusively—communicate with Uno (played by young Alexandre Lima in early scenes). And in an establishing scene, King Car also saves Uno from a life-threatening vehicular accident; unfortunately, King’s intervention inadvertently results in the death of Marileide (Ane Oliva), Uno’s biological mom.

You might be wondering: is “King Car” one of those movies where a talking car and his human companion inevitably clash because, as in “Christine,” they have an unhealthy parasitic relationship? Yes and no. Like David Cronenberg’s earlier features, “King Car” is most enjoyable when its creators are developing their movie’s world and not its story. Because “King Car” eventually stops being about Uno and King Car’s relationship and, through a series of loosely connected narrative episodes, starts concerning various supporting characters.

There are some familiar romantic and domestic power dynamics throughout. Uno looks up to his reclusive inventor/mechanic uncle Zé (Matheus Nachtergaele), and therefore inevitably clashes with love interest Clara (Pinheiro), a young agro-ecology student who doesn’t understand Uno’s fascination with King Car. Meanwhile, Zé not only helps to re-build cars, but also co-leads a cultish group that’s managed by Zé, but is really organized by the insidious and obviously insecure King Car. Pinheiro and her two co-writers deserve credit for making their characters both compelling and engaging throughout, especially whenever their movie switches gears from a high-concept programmer to a broader satire that suggests political trends—even a gearhead revolt led by a talking car—often look smaller and more ridiculous once you know their underlying social/inter-personal causes.