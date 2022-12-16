The movie pays lip service to the idea that there are always three versions of a story—yours, mine, and the truth, basically—but the filmmaking still can't help somewhat buying into Williams' story of being an unappreciated genius who was robbed of his rightful credit (and glory) so that people like Tippett and Muren could be praised for the work Williams mostly did. That's not to say that Williams' claims have no merit—it's objectively clear that, in some sense, he truly did get screwed. His story somewhat evokes that of Millicent Patrick, who designed the Creature from the Black Lagoon only to watch Universal Studios makeup department head Bud Westmore claim all the credit (at least Williams didn't have to deal with sexism on top of it all).



It's unclear whether the revolution that came about due to Williams' work was objectively any worse for the art of motion pictures than earlier tech revolutions, such as color or sound, or the first wave of modern visual effects showcased in "2001: A Space Odyssey." It's possible that it's not the technology itself that is the enemy of art but the ways in which it is misapplied (slathered on, sometimes) by the unimaginative bosses of entertainment conglomerates who see films and TV series as products only and falsely believe they know more about popular art than the people who make it. This movie doesn't make a case for CGI's singular impact (or awfulness). But there are times when it seems as if it's trying to. And it's not easy to tell whether that's due to a certain fuzziness in the vision (or in the editing) or because the director could never quite settle on his feelings about his larger themes.

That being said, there's no doubting the sincerity of emotion expressed in the historical-survey parts of the movie. Williams and other interviewees all have a bit of a Dr. Frankenstein-style "My God, what have I done!" mix of awe and regret when they talk about the current Marvel-dominated state of mainstream live-action blockbuster filmmaking, where nearly every frame involves some computer manipulation. The storytelling is mainly about generating excitement for being there and looking forward to the next installment rather than because of any internal artistic integrity or personal expression existing within the commercial mandates. That tension made Hollywood movies of earlier eras interesting, although they were primarily made with profit in mind -- sometimes even if they were terrible.