“Jawan” was produced by the star and his wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment production company, so it’s not surprising to see how well-worn and carefully navigated the movie’s contrived plot and conventional mood swings tend to be. This is a Shah Rukh Khan vehicle, and by now, that conjures certain formulaic expectations. Still, the makers of “Jawan” spend a little too much trying to convince viewers that we don’t really know Khan’s mysterious antihero, who, after an overproduced but still rousing flashback action sequence, takes a train-ful of commuters hostage.

Khan’s character, soon revealed to be Azad, the warden of a women’s prison, seemingly executes a woman in a burqa, all while wearing a goofy bald cap, which he soon rips off. Khan, in character, rasps out his expectations-flouting demands to the generically incensed negotiator Narmada (Nayanthara): get the Agriculture Minister to pay off starving farmers’ extortionate loans, or more people will die.

“Jawan” careens from one twist to the next, fast enough that it almost doesn’t matter how familiar and ultimately staid its story and set pieces often are. A few plot twists are also easy enough to anticipate. Azad romances Narmada and charms her impressionable ten-year-old daughter Suji (Seeza Saroj Mehta). He denounces various government officials and combats their corruption with a handful of bloody, media-amplified demonstrations. Azad speaks for the common people but behaves erratically, performing a little soft-shuffle dance surrounded by terrified commuters. He proudly and laboriously explains that he’s actually a good guy fighting the real enemy: public servants who do not serve the republic.

There’s an involved and agreeably goofy subplot that ties Narmada and Azad’s story with the movie’s opening scene, set 30 years prior in an unnamed village that may or may not be Tibet (somewhere near “India’s border,” terrorized by Asian soldiers in white star-studded green caps). If you’ve seen Shah Rukh Khan movies before, you won’t be especially surprised at how these two subplots tie together, though you may be delighted anyway. It’s a major plot twist that predictably takes over the back half of the plot and re-orients Azad’s plot so that viewers know that this time, unlike all the other times, it’s personal.