Set in Los Angeles on a bright and sunny day that seems utterly ordinary—assuming you overlook the lack of people or traffic on the streets, or the occasional look at the arc of the oncoming meteor against the brilliant blue sky—the film focuses on Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones, who also co-wrote and co-directed the film with Daryl Wein). She faces the last day of her existence with money in the bank from having designed a wildly successful app, memories of a number of relationships that ended badly, and the constant presence of her teenaged self (Cailee Spaeny), who struggles to keep her from making more of the bad choices that have marred her life so far. (The conceit is that while such younger selves are normally seen only by their older versions, the dynamic of the last day of existence has made them visible to everyone.)

After tucking into a breakfast of pancakes and wine and hitting the local weed shop, Liza’s only real plan for her last day is to attend an apocalypse party being thrown by a friend (Whitney Cummings) who promises that “Pauly Shore’s coming”—possibly as a way of making her guests feel somewhat better about their upcoming annihilation. With the counsel of her younger self, she eventually decides to spend the day leading up to the party looking up certain people from her past and attempting to get closure with them at last. This plan becomes slightly more complicated when her car is stolen, forcing the Lizas to head out on foot to make their rounds. (Alas, there is no scene in which they attempt to book an Uber.) This might be a major inconvenience for them, but it does give them the opportunity to run into any number of oddballs along the way.

And oh, what a collection of oddballs that Lister-Jones and Wein have managed to assemble here. There's Nick Kroll as a guy who has just cleaned out the pot store before Liza arrives, and is planning on riding things out alone in a tent, unless Liza would like to stay with him, of course. Logan Marshall-Green is the nice guy she let get away. Bradley Whitford and Helen Hunt are her spectacularly self-absorbed divorced parents. Olivia Wilde plays a former friend that Liza abandoned when she tried warning Liza that the guy she was seeing was a sleaze. Lamorne Morris is that sleazy ex, who is being inundated by a litany of exes seeking closure. Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer are neighbors who aren’t letting the impending apocalypse interrupt their argument about recycling protocol. Singer Sharon Van Etten even pops up as a street singer to do a couple of songs. How to explain the presence of all these people (and I have deliberately left out mention of a couple of others)? Well, the film was shot last summer during the height of COVID—perhaps they were all eager to just get out of the house for a few minutes.