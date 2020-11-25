Unfortunately, this self-aware attitude plagues much of “Happiest Season,” actor-turned-director Clea DuVall’s second narrative feature after 2016’s modest yet sharp relationship comedy “The Intervention,” a film that introduced the writer-director’s perceptive voice both on the page and behind the camera. Co-written by DuVall and her “Veep” co-star Mary Holland, “Happiest Season” puzzlingly doesn’t feature any of the incisiveness DuVall formerly came to prove as a storyteller. It’s almost as if the filmmaker thought that her movie—a mainstream, star-studded, studio holiday romp built around a gay couple—is virtuous and worthy enough in itself just by existing. Toppling a stereotypically straight and white genre does not make it beside the point whether an ensemble resembles people with recognizable human behavior.

To some degree, it’s impossible to not feel impressed by the audacity of DuVall, an openly gay woman herself, in wanting to tell an inclusive version of a Christmas story we’ve seen a million times before. By the same token, it’s disheartening that heterosexuality is still the default mode of this fare in a frequency that makes films like DuVall’s seem like small miracles. But those grounds alone aren’t enough to justify the overall clumsiness of “Happiest Season” when most of it looks unimaginatively lit and designed like a cookie-cutter holiday showroom, with scenes written in the tone of SNL sketches: absurd though not cleverly so, awkwardly humorless and curiously lifeless.

And yet all the staple shiny and cozy trimmings of the season—handsome decorations, crackling fires, twinkly lights and plenty of red and gold—still pleasantly deck the movie in which the mellow Abby and the boisterous Harper live happily together in their cozy apartment. One drunken night while they wait for the holiday break to commence, Harper gears up the courage to invite Abby to her family’s home for Christmas, her girlfriend’s general resistance to the festivities be damned. Abby accepts, with a diamond ring at the ready to pop the question to Harper over at her parents’ house. But little does she know that Harper isn’t out to her family yet—they think she’s bringing home her orphaned straight roommate who has nowhere else to go for Christmas.