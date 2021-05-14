The series jumps right to the beginning of Halston’s ascendance, so much that his famous design for the pill box hat worn by Jackie Kennedy is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail, despite the importance it had to getting Halston’s name and fashion into the mainstream. It is framed here as a moment in which Halston’s narcissism wins, but funding is still a problem. The pleasure of this captivating series is getting to see what he does with the opportunities that are given to him, especially when massive companies with seemingly good intent like Norton Simon (given a face by Bill Pullman as chairman David Mahoney) convince him to let them use Halston’s name.

But Halston didn’t achieve this success alone, even if it takes Halston four episodes here to realize that as part of his emotional journey. The story builds around him a group of up and comers in the scene, who make their own contributions, and are performed with their own compelling grace across the board. There’s Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan), his go-to model; or Joe Eula (David Pittu), an illustrator who becomes like an angel on Halston’s shoulder throughout tough decisions. Rory Culkin appears in the earlier episodes as a young Joel Schumacher, who provides the material that Halston then handles with a magic touch. Throughout the series, Halston’s ability for genius cutting and sculpting is on display, but part of the very drama about the series concerns how certain breakthroughs were not exactly his own.

A great example of this comes from fashion history, as with the Halston teardrop perfume bottle. Peretti is shown designing it after a necklace she wore, after Halston insisted on making. He gets pushback from Mahoney that the design isn't logical or factory assembly-friendly, but nonetheless, Halston was right. The bottle is a hit. And yet this success did not create an openness; it fueled Halston's stubbornness as a businessman and an artist. Halston’s life decisions become a dirge that the series embraces, especially as he’s presented with numerous doors that could have lead to more commercial success.