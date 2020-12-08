Sure enough, Perihan’s father (Sermet Yesil) is murdered a few minutes later by his intolerant Corporate stooge brother Kemal (Mehmet Yilmaz Ak), who claims that he’s the real victim since the Corporation “will hang me” if he doesn’t turn in Perihan, a girl with a puckered scar where her mouth should be. Kemal spends the rest of the movie chasing after Perihan and a group of similarly scarred children (one blind, one nose-less, etc.), but his free-floating anxiety about Corporate retaliation never pays off in this wet noodle of a fairy tale.

Instead, “Girl With No Mouth” is the sort of half-baked postmodern fantasy where child actors meander around a few dilapidated interiors and sunny exteriors, and only talk vaguely about their character-defining traumas. Perihan finds a new adopted family when she bounds into the young self-decorated Captain (Denizhan Akbaba) and his gang of misfit pre-teens, all of whom are fleeing “the hunters.” But writer/director Can Evrenol (“Baskin”) and his co-writer Kutay Ucun never really show viewers what sets these kids apart from other scrappy foundlings, like the Lost Boys from “Peter Pan,” the Lost Tribe kids from “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome,” or the Spanish Civil War orphans from “The Devil’s Backbone.”

More often than not, the depressed environment and weak dialogue is uninspired short-hand for archetypes that have already been reaffirmed by other, superior fairy tales; too bad, because it’s hard to care about characters who almost never try to unpack their emotional baggage (The Captain to Perihan: “It’s obvious you’ve been through a lot, right?”). So most of “Girl With No Mouth” is as symbolically meaningful as dumb ‘80s stadium rock songs like AC/DC’s “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution,” where already-committed fans are encouraged to have faith that “rock and roll ain’t gonna die,” as if AC/DC were single-handedly trying to bump the value of rock and roll’s stock in a bear market. This is especially disappointing in a 2020 YA fantasy given that almost any of this year’s current events could believably be plugged into a dystopian narrative.