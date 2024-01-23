Set in a small community of affluent expats living in Hong Kong in 2014 (like the source material, Yasmin Y.K. Lee’s 2016 novel “Expatriates”), “Expats” branches its narrative along the impact of an apocalyptic family tragedy and the three women whose lives change the most as a result. Architect-turned-housewife Margaret (Nicole Kidman) is haunted by the year-long disappearance of her youngest boy, going about her days in a fog while she searches for any clue her child is alive. Her good friend and neighbor, Hilary (Sarayu Blue), an Indian-American expat, grapples with her flagging marriage to her husband (Jack Huston) amid infidelity and infertility. Then there’s Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), a Korean-American twentysomething working odd jobs in Hong Kong whose impulsive decisions lead to tragedy for both Margaret and Hilary.

Wang hides the specificities of that tragedy from us in the show’s first two episodes: picking up a year after the incident, all we know is hidden in Kidman’s dazed, autopilot shuffling through her life, the panic she feels when she thinks she sees a familiar face amid a group of identically-dressed caterers. The pall that falls over her husband’s (Brian Tee) birthday celebration, knowing it’s also the anniversary of their boy’s disappearance. It’s not till the end of episode 2—a flashback to the day in question—that we see exactly what happened and why Mercy may feel responsible.

While “The Farewell” leavened such heavy circumstances with a deep well of charming humor, there’s little of that to be found in “Expats.” Each of the main characters feels the weight of the world on their shoulders, compounded by the twin expectations of wealth and womanhood. Margaret is too dazed and obsessed with her loss to be a good mother to her children; Hilary’s quest to pursue a life of childless independence creates a wall between her and her husband. Young Mercy is still a child herself, still trying to figure out who she is and what she wants. She’s starved for purpose and wracked with guilt over what she’s done.