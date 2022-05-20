Banua-Simon’s grandfather (the director is of Hawaiian descent) appeared in the film as an extra, but his footage is long gone. At first, “Cane Fire” looks like it’ll be a personal quest by Banua-Simon to locate this artifact. The magic of this documentary, however, resides in it not taking what could easily slip into a navel-gazing search. Instead, the documentary’s substance springs from its ability to zoom out and connect a wide array of dots for clear-eyed, yet deeply empathetic conclusions.

Banua-Simon understands the power behind an image, and the ways a camera’s lens can shape narratives. For a time, Hawaii’s primary exports were sugar cane and movies: Hollywood used the state’s paradisal surroundings as the background for works like “Diamond Head,” “Blue Hawaii,” “None But the Brave” and so forth, while employing residents as extras. This connection between moviemaking and colonialism, initially feels tenuous, at best. But such is the intelligence of “Cane Fire,” whose point is made with every old Hollywood clip of native extras used by white creatives to reinforce stereotypes about Asians and Indigenous people as either dim witted, difficult brutes or exotic beauties awaiting white saviors.

“Cane Fire” smartly makes other connections; it considers how a film like “Big Jim McLain,” starring John Wayne, propped up unethical businesses by associating unions with communism, and in the process serviced the ruling white entities in Hawaii. Banua-Simon further charts how these white oligarchs, known as the Big Five, a quintet of families who controlled all of the archipelagos’ plantations, wielded the images distributed by Hollywood, the relentlessness of an American government consumed by colonialism, and the agriculture and tourism industries. They turned Hawaii from an Edenic home into a dreamlike destination fit for everyone except for the native people already living there.