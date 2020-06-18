Just as Trump has used tabloids as a mouthpiece to dupe his base, Cohn convinced gossip columnist Cindy Adams to “take care of people he didn’t like.” Cohn’s description of his client, crime boss Tony Salerno, as a “warm, decent human being,” isn’t a far cry from Trump’s fawning praise for the tyrants he desires to not only befriend but emulate. Salerno supplied the concrete that erected NYC’s Trump Tower, while Cohn’s law firm arranged for Trump’s sister, Maryanne, to become a federal judge in the Reagan White House. What’s especially maddening is how Cohn’s hollow claims that he’s a friend of the middle class are every bit as glaringly fraudulent as those made by Reagan and Trump, whose favoring of deregulation causes corporations to be valued far more than people. And yet, it is Cohn and Trump’s skill in ingratiating themselves with those whom they wish to get something from, whether it be their money or their vote, that make them so formidable in their influence.

The title of Meeropol’s film is taken from the three-word description etched in the block reserved for Cohn in the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which happened to be the first one she and her father spotted when it was on display in Washington D.C. These words succinctly magnify the contradictions that make Cohn such an endlessly fascinating and repellant figure. He prided himself on demonizing homosexuality while parading his boyfriends in front of a president who remained criminally inactive on addressing the AIDS crisis. “I have sex with men,” Cohn boasts in Kushner’s play, “But unlike nearly every other man of whom this is true, I bring the guy I'm screwing to the White House and President Reagan smiles at us and shakes his hand.” Meeropol includes the photograph of one such encounter in the film, and it cuts to the heart of what makes Cohn such a damnable figure. He betrayed the very communities to whom he could’ve served as an icon, causing him to be remembered as one of the most hated men ever to live, a fate tantamount to winding up in Hell.

I was reminded of Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative activist who fought against the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” finding herself entrapped in a domestic purgatory fit for Chantal Akerman during the series’ final moments. Neither Cohn nor Schlafly wanted their lives to be limited by the very strictures they sought to impose on society, hoping to win power at the expense of their peers. The sobering truth about Cohn—and Trump, for that matter—is that they are the natural spawn of a society that cloaks systemic oppression in the guise of democracy, while rewarding bad behavior so long as it’s privileged. Monsters like Cohn are created by a nation that judges its people based on the level of their clout rather than the content of their character. Cohn embodies the primal urge to succeed at all costs, and the first step toward defeating him is to root him out in ourselves.