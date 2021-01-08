And that's the focus of "Beautiful Something Left Behind." Directed by Katrine Philp, who undertook this project partly to understand her own feelings about losing her father, the movie is set in and near Good Grief, a facility in suburban New Jersey that serves children who lost a parent, or both parents, all of a sudden, and are struggling to process their emotions.

How to even describe the movie without collapsing and never finishing this review?

I needed this. I think you might need it, too.

There is no narration. No talking heads telling you what the facility exactly is, when it was founded, who runs it. Most of the main characters are children under 10. The movie takes its time introducing them. You learn a little bit about one of them, spend some quality time with them and their guardians (could be a mother, an uncle, a grandparent, anyone up to the job) while the other kids are supporting players, and at a certain point of of those other kids becomes the focus; but it's always democratic, a continuum of experience, arranged so that we intuit, without needing any narrative handholding, that this is all the same experience, only the details change, that somehow, it's us up there on the screen. It's us.

The kids understand more than you think and yet they also don't understand anything, really. Again: it's us. It's you.



The mundane always coexists with the tragic, the twisted, the awful, but the juxtaposition hits home here because of the way the camera parks on young kids talking about their grieving experience—profundity mingling with innocence and sometimes with mundane, even unintentionally funny/naive wordings.

A little girl in a grief circle says she's still sad about losing a parent, then follows this up by complaining that her sister got a cell phone and she doesn't have one yet. A little boy named Nolan, 9, sits with his sister Nora, 10, and talks about losing their father, and refers to "when he died and we had that party," meaning the memorial. Then their mother makes dinner for them, discussing the possibility of getting a pet, maybe a hamster or a lemur.