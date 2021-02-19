In its second half, "Allen v. Farrow" interrogates the culture that believed—or wanted to believe—Allen’s side of the story, while accepting Farrow as a girlfriend and mother scorned after Allen left the relationship to be with Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. The custody battle that came in the middle of the investigation, in which Allen vengefully sought custody of Dylan and son Satchel (now known as Ronan), is another gruesome development. The series is for the most part focused as it goes from one big chapter to the next, and its impact comes from the accumulation—to see all of these developments within the same narrative provides a richer sense of how skewed the public's sense of justice was, and still can be.

There’s something very sharp about how this documentary balances the Farrows' personal experience, while reckoning with the public aspect. It knows that many viewers will enter into it with some love for Allen’s films, and provides them with an honest but non-affectionate analysis of what his movies of young and old romance mean while acknowledging the “good art, bad behavior” argument. And its investigation is prepared for the deniers and devil’s advocates, covering many angles—the narrative that Dylan was coached by Mia, or the more recent statement from Farrow sibling Moses that can be disproven with the original court testimony, or the report that initially “cleared” Allen, despite it not having the authority to do so. It is incredibly comprehensive across its four-plus hours without being repetitive, and like previous Dick & Ziering documentaries, it is ready for a fight.

If you want to hear Allen’s side of the story, just refer to how the media talked about it as it was unfolding. But while Allen does not appear in the documentary (he denied requests to be interviewed) he is heard—just last year, he recorded an audiobook for his memoir Apropos of Nothing, and this series factors in his take on certain chapters on his relationship with Farrow, the kids, and his recollection of the incident. A more disturbing version of Allen comes out in taped phone recordings, his vindictive, monotone voice while gaslighting a calmly defensive Farrow an especially disturbing and telling spectacle. There are clear patterns of manipulation, while the film reckons with his loyalty as a public figure, well aware of how to alternately sway an audience and control those closest to him. For all the dots that it connects between his narcissism and his romantic, semi-autobiographical movies that we all know, it confirms that there is so much we cannot claim to know about his behavior. His career has taught us to see him as someone who is relatively small, but this documentary takes a step back from the world he has presented, showing just how huge and shameless he can choose be as an elite star.