Underneath its repellant rape-culture premise, the first “365 Days” movie contained a nugget of appealing fantasy: Namely, the idea of giving up all the irritating obligations and boorish men that fill the lives of independent, overworked modern women and letting someone else make the decisions for a while. It didn’t take a full calendar year for ordinary Warsaw girl Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka) to fall for Italian mafia kingpin Don Massimo (Michele Morrone): Sure, he drugged and kidnapped her while she was on vacation in Sicily, promising to free her after 365 days if she didn’t learn to love him in the meantime. But the man looks like an underwear model and spends like a Russian oligarch. In this film’s relentlessly shallow worldview, those are the only things that matter.

That leaves the Netflix-produced sequel, “365 Days: This Day,” with as little to do as Laura, who goes from unwilling captive to bored housewife in record time. Like “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “365 Days” inserts and throws out storylines according to its own harebrained whims. At the end of the last movie, it seemed as though Laura would never get to live her dream of buying an obscenely expensive wedding dress—oh, and marrying the man she loves (or, at least, ate her out on a yacht). But as the sequel opens with the camera swirling around Laura and Massimo as they try to swallow each others’ tonsils on an Instagram-worthy Italian cliff, it’s like Laura’s brush with death in a fiery car crash never happened. And once the luxurious formalities of lavish wedding and exotic honeymoon are dispensed with, “365 Days: This Day” looks around and says to itself, “What’s next?”

What’s next is a new man in Laura’s life, ostensible gardener Nacho (Simone Susinna). It’s hard not to get the giggles when Nacho is introduced strolling towards the camera in a trucker hat and ripped jeans. It’s even more difficult not to laugh when this humble working man lives in a luxe-bohemian beach shack that looks like a boutique hotel in Tulum. (It’s key to the “365 Days” lifestyle that everyone is secretly rich, or at least possessed of an impeccable eye for interior design.) Where Massimo is dominant and controlling, Nacho is tender and non-threatening. And so, when Laura walks in on Massimo in flagrante delicto with his ex, she runs off with Nacho, who will serve as her emotional support hunk for the remainder of the film.