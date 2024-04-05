The Estate of George Carlin Destroys AI George Carlin in Victory for Copyright Protection (and Basic Decency)

According to a Reuters story, "the lawsuit was among the first in the entertainment world related to "deepfakes" - convincing digital imitations of real people made possible by fast-evolving AI technology...Carlin's daughter Kelly Carlin said in a statement that she was pleased that the case was resolved 'quickly and amicably.' The estate's attorney Josh Schiller of Boies Schiller Flexner said the settlement will provide "a blueprint for resolving similar disputes going forward where an artist or public figure has their rights infringed by AI technology." The suit described "I'm Glad I'm Dead" as ""a casual theft of a great American artist’s work."

It was also coldly arrogant in the manner of so many pronouncements from the tech sector, which from the Napster era onward has committed itself to devising weaselly PR-speak, exploiting legal loopholes, and basically purchasing US legislators so that they can create companies worth billions of dollars by infringing on copyrighted material.

YouTube is probably the biggest example of this, a behemoth (owned by Google now) that's a living embodiment of the idea that behind every great fortune lies a crime. The company would not exist at its current size and scope if it hadn't spent the first several years of its existence drawing global traffic by offering ripped songs and material from movies and TV; hiding behind the "notice and takedown" provisions of the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which let platforms escape responsibility for what gets uploaded; and offering copyright owners the partial compensation of having their stolen content "monetized" by having ads attached to it, resulting in checks big enough to buy a cheeseburger with. Google too has long profited from reproducing copyrighted material to build traffic, gather user data from that traffic, and financially exploit it in various ways. It should not surprise anyone that Google is on the side of AI tech, offers its own versions (including Vertex AI, Duet AI, and Bard), and has promised to legally defend generative AI users against copyright claims.

From an armchair lawyer standpoint, it seems a shame that the Carlin lawsuit didn't move onto the discovery phase. Yes, it's true that one of the Dudesy hosts ultimately fessed up to writing a script for the piece rather than, as he'd previously claimed, farming it out to a plagiarism machine. (Another interesting development: apparently the tech isn't even ready for primetime. The news has been filled with stories recently about how "AI technology" is turning out to be a front for human labor mainly from the Global South, purchased at barely-above-slavery wages.) But the podcasters still had to create a fake Carlin to deliver their human-written script. If the suit had gone to trial, I am certain that the discovery process would have revealed that the software was fed videos of Carlin ranging over a wide timespan, including material copyrighted by the record companies that distributed his albums and the TV and home video companies (mainly HBO, a division of Time Warner Discovery) that released his comedy specials.