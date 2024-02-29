30 Minutes On: Dune Part Two

Technically, the film is stunning, as Villeneuve's films always are. The production design, lighting and costumes and Greig Fraser's cinematography were remarkable in the first film, too. The sepia-toned graphic novel Rembrandt look suited the material and made thing feel suitably exotic or "alien" yet at the same time plausible as things that could exist. The movie made sure to give the audience lots of close-ups that let you know how the still suits and ornithopters and sandworm-summoning "thumpers" and other devices worked. You believed they could do what the script said they could do. And you got the gist of what was happening whenever there were technical problems that prevented them from functioning (as in the escape into the desert, when the film shows us exactly how an excess of sand wreaks havoc with the ornithopter's wings and vents).

Like "2001," the original "Star Wars" trilogy, and Ridley Scott and James Cameron's science fiction filmography, you feel as if you're in a real world rather than a figurative one, a place where people sweat and need to eat, machines have to be properly maintained or they'll break down, and blood and guts and slime and pollution are shocking. Physicality is all. Villeneuve and Frasier even improve upon the first movie's long-lens digital photography, which almost always anchored the shots in a specific, even map-able perspective. We watched a sandworm swallow up a harvester from inside the cargo bay of a hover-transport. During the ground battles, we raced along with the soldiers and felt the looming presence of the giant vehicles and machines that made them seem as tiny as aphids. We often felt as if we were watching news coverage of the war on Arrakis, or maybe internal video records from a spice-mining corporation. The second "Dune" goes all-in on the "you are there" aesthetic. There are, by my count, maybe two dozen shots in the film that feel like traditional movie sci-fi, and the rest seem like records of an actual thing that happened somewhere.

As Michael Corleone puts it in the first "Godfather" film, his face swollen after being punched in the face by the corrupt Captain McCluskey: "Where does it say that you can't kill a cop?" This sequel, even more so than the first "Dune," is the closest cinema has gotten to "The Godfather in Space," something that many films and TV series made after the David Lynch "Dune" have attempted. You have to reconcile the contradictions and contextualize the various hypocrisies and self-serving ethical exemptions just as you do when reading the Old Testament or "The Iliad" or watching the Corleones in action.

