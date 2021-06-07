When Words Aren’t Enough: Jon M. Chu and Jimmy Smits on In the Heights

JON M. CHU

What did the delay mean to this movie? People on Twitter keep talking about this being the first movie they’re going to see in a theater in 15 months. It’s become like this “return to normal” event. What does that mean to you and why do you think this is that movie?

We didn’t build it to be this. We built it to be about a neighborhood that knew what it felt to feel powerless, to learn how to survive and rally and pick each other up and get back up on the horse and keep moving. So it feels very fitting. The fact that we’ve gone through a year of isolation and everyone feeling powerless, it feels appropriate that it would be Washington Heights that would A) Bring us back to each other and B) Show this is how you get up and find your family again. Dust yourself off and move on to tomorrow. I think them leading us out of this darkness is appropriate.

The film has such energy. What’s it been like to have to keep that energy bottled for so long? How do you even maintain your interest and your passion for so long?

[Laughs.] I may have been trained for this when "G.I. Joe" was pushed nine months when I was two weeks away from finishing it. I look back and think, ‘Thank God I went through that because that was really hard.’ This one, I knew that waiting a year what it would entail for me emotionally. To put it in a box and suppress it for a year might be the best way to do that. There’s also other things in the world that were way more important at that moment. And so that made it just less consequential for us. We had to take care of our families. We had to take care of each other. So, yes, I don’t think I realize how much I suppressed it until now when we’re sharing it with people and seeing people’s reactions—how much that has meant to us. I cry all the time now for no apparent reason other than it feels like breathing again. I’m just excited for people to feel that as well.

Let’s talk about community and how it’s reflected in this film.

When I first saw it on Broadway, one of the dancers was in “Step Up 2 the Streets,” so I was shooting my first movie. I had no idea who Lin-Manuel Miranda was. Like all of us when we first see one of his shows, it blew me away. I had never seen anything like this. I recognized so many pieces of it though. I grew up in the same era. Hip-hop, rap, or how they were dancing—it connected. I grew up on the other side of the country in a Chinese restaurant. I have zero connection to Washington Heights. And yet I felt as if someone was speaking my story. I knew who my abuela was. It was my boo-boo and we made wontons on the kitchen table. And he said it in ways that I had never been able to say it before—to grow up in an immigrant community where your aunties and uncles are taking care of you and protecting you. And what it felt like to not know what you were supposed to do with all of this information. So, to me, that’s what community always meant to me. Lin’s genius is able to take that out of some intellectual idea and put it right in front of you. I think that, to me, is what community really means: this giant portrait that he painted that I got to play with.