The Illusionary Quality of a Dream: Stella Hopkins on Her Directorial Debut, Elyse

Stella was determined to depict the challenging subject matter with nuance, portraying the full complexities of mental illness, from the candidly painful realities to the moments of hope and healing. The film premiered this past Friday on iTunes, VOD, streaming (Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube), and in select theaters. In the following conversation, Stella speaks with me about the personal nature of this project, its intriguing visual style and collaborating with her husband just over a decade after his own directorial debut, "Slipstream."

Congratulations Stella, I know you are a creative artist, but I didn't know you had ambitions as a filmmaker. Why did you decide to become a director at this point?

At the age of 20, I opted to abandon my studies at John Jay of Criminal Justice in New York to move to Los Angeles in pursuit of my passion for film. I wanted to be an actress - I got a few bit parts and one-liners – and I quickly realized the challenges of the industry. My basic survival needs prompted me to get a full-time job. Tichi Wilskerson Miles gave me an opportunity to join The Hollywood Reporter, one of my life’s treasured memories. My passion for film never died.

Sometimes women have a hard time stepping into our power, so I have to ask you when was your "Aha" moment that made you acknowledge, "Yes, I'm a director!"

It came when I went on a tech scout with Dante Spinotti and our crew, and he looked around and asked me a question, and he did it with such respect, and I realized: "I am the director, and my opinion counts, even for someone as experienced and talented as Spinotti!" It was a true collaboration and it helped me with my confidence as a director.