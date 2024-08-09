The Fairy Tale Shoes: Interview With the Cast and Crew of Cuckoo

Actually, the first character that formed was Hunter’s character. In nature, the cuckoo’s offspring often hatches first and pushes out the original eggs and chicks of its host family. At first, I thought about making this a “Rosemary’s Baby” thing where we have a child, a demon child, and then a mother character. But after thinking about it, I was like, “Actually, being a sibling in that cuckoo nest is the worst.”

Hunter and Dan, what were your reactions when you first read the script?

Hunter Schafer: I remember reading the script and initially was like “Woah...okay.” I needed more context on where Tilman was drawing his inspiration from, i.e., the cuckoo lore. I fucking loved learning more about that. I saw “Luz” and understood what Tilman was doing as a director and how he goes about world-building. I then jumped back into reading the script and looked at it through the lens of his past work and his intentions and it all came together for me.

A sort of “I see how your mind works” moment.

(Laughs) Yeah. After that, I was like, “Okay, done. I’m doing this.”

Dan Stevens: I think watching “Luz” was hugely helpful. That film already had an intriguing script and story but watching it, there’s this sense that for all involved, they’re in the hands of a very talented filmmaker. Tilman is someone who understands the tricks of the trade in terms of interloping weird sounds to create an atmosphere or how to bring to life what’s written on the page. I like that feeling when you know you’re in good hands.

It was an intriguing story, but I was reading it with a slightly different lens. I was a sort of late addition to this; I don’t think it’s a secret to say that John Malkovich was originally attached to this role. When he was no longer able to do it, the question was: “Well how do we replace him?” Did this character need to be a man in his sixties, or is there a way that we could make König younger and make it still work with the purpose of the story?

Reading the script, I was like, “I know who I would make this guy, I know who I would present to Tilman.” I was inspired by this very particular German personality type. I’ve spent a lot of time in that country, and I have a lot of German friends. In meeting their parents, there were traits that I thought would fit well with this character.