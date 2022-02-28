The Cost of Heroism: Matt Reeves on The Batman

There’s also a deeply flawed hero aspect to your version.

Totally. He’s not some kind of immovable, perfect object. In fact, he’s driven by something that is his brokenness. For me, I started making movies when I was a kid. I made 8MM movies. I realized that it was one of the few places where I could make sense of things. I could have a little bit of control. I realized that the movie-going experience for me, much like you said with Roger Ebert—it’s the way we make sense of the world around us. The world is totally chaotic—[we’re] looking for meaning and creating meaning in a world that is not always presented to us in a way that seems to provide meaning. You have to find it. You have to search for it. It’s forged. That is actually what this Batman character is doing in a very imperfect way. Taking the law in your own hands so you can intimidate a criminal element—it’s a very dangerous idea. And yet it comes from a very broken, tortured psychological wound. This guy basically can’t make sense of what happened to him. It’s the only way he knows how to cope—he’s going to go out night after night and revisit this primal event again and again. There’s something in that compulsion I related to. For me, it’s a compulsion for filmmaking and film-going. Bruce Wayne and Batman had that compulsion I related to.

It’s more of a character study than most superhero movies.

I hope so.

In that sense, it doesn’t work without someone as committed to your common vision as Robert. What does he bring that other people couldn’t? How did the film change when he got involved?

He’s an extraordinary actor. Here’s someone who came to prominence through a beloved franchise. He became kind of like a pop icon. And his choice after that was to turn away from blockbuster filmmaking for a period of time just to explore and become, as he was already, so much more deeply an artist. Working with really interesting filmmakers—Claire Denis, David Cronenberg, James Gray. Trying to find interesting ways into characters. He looks like he’s on a search. For me, what I try to do when I’m making a movie is to get people together to go on a search. We’re looking for some kind of ineffable truth—something that conveys something that we’re after that you can’t articulate until after you’ve found it and made it, or you wouldn’t have to make the movie. I think that he was a wonderful partner like that for me. He’s always wanted to go on a search and look for the off-center way into something, and to find a personal way in, an unexpected way in, and a way that would never rely on this idea of somebody being this invincible character. He loved the idea of his flaws the way I did, and was willing to show all of those flaws, and show that side of himself.

I saw that you referenced “Good Time” as a reason you hired him and yet that performance is so external. He kind of takes that same energy in the other direction this time. It’s there but coiled up inside a lot.

Exactly. It’s funny because what I saw in that movie was an incredible obsessive drive. That drive and that propulsiveness related to an aspect of Batman. To do this and be driven to go out night after night to exorcise these demons that can’t be exorcised. That’s a crazy compulsion, and I saw Rob expressing that in a way that was so vivid. More than that, what I saw in the quiet way of that movie was a vulnerability in his eyes—a humanity. Under all that craziness—you’re right that he’s extroverted in that movie, but you can see the fragility. And that sort of beautiful vulnerability. That was critical for me too. While this character ends up being a lot more internal, a lot more repressed, all of that I knew could come through because I could see the way Rob expressed himself. I saw a spiritual connection although it was not a direct connection. It told me that Rob had that all inside of him.